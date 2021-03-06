Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Sudan on Saturday for the first time since the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir, as the neighbours push to break a diplomatic deadlock over a giant dam being built by Ethiopia.
Sisi was also due to discuss Red Sea security and developments on Sudan's borders during his visit to Khartoum, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.
Sudan faces security challenges including an increase in violence in the western Darfur region and recent armed skirmishes in a disputed area on its border with Ethiopia.
Both Egypt and Sudan lie downstream from the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which Addis Ababa says is crucial to its economic development.
Ethiopia, which says it has every right to use Nile waters long exploited by Egypt, started filling the reservoir behind the dam last summer after Egypt and Sudan failed to secure a legally binding agreement over the hydropower dam's operation.
Khartoum fears the dam, which lies on the Blue Nile close to the border with Sudan, could increase the risk of flooding and affect the safe operation of its own Nile dams, while water-scarce Egypt fears its supplies from the Nile could be hit.
Years of diplomatic talks over the project have repeatedly stalled.
Sudan recently proposed that the United States, European Union, United Nations and African Union should actively mediate in the dispute, rather than simply observing talks, a suggestion that Egypt supports.
Ethiopia this week indicated its opposition to adding mediators to an existing, African Union-led process.
In a phone call with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry "stressed the need to launch a serious and effective negotiation process" over the dam before a second round of filling expected this summer.
Since Bashir was toppled following mass protests in 2019, a military-civilian council has held power in Sudan under a political transition expected to last until the end of 2023.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Americans fully vaccinated against Covid-19 still wait for advice
- The Biden administration said Friday it’s focused on getting the guidance right and accommodating emerging science.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar protesters string up women's clothes to slow down police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority': Pro-Beijing lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unruly Indian man forces Air France flight to make emergency landing in Bulgaria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US senator Cruz puts hold on Biden's CIA pick Burns over Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt's Sisi visits Sudan with dam diplomacy, security on the agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hundreds of Thai protesters rally to demand leaders' release
- A youth-led protest movement sprang up last year calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, and reform of the powerful monarchy. Thai courts have denied recent requests for bail for some of the jailed protest leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian, Chinese hackers targeted Europe drug regulator: Reports
- The Amsterdam-based European drug regulator in December reported a cyberattack in which documents relating to COVID-19 vaccines and medicines were stolen and leaked on the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World divided on India’s waiver proposal to WTO on Covid. What are the arguments
- Last month, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal expressed hope that the global pharmaceutical industry will show "big heart" and support India’s proposal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic risks undoing gains for women, Germany's Merkel warns
- "We have to make sure that the pandemic does not lead us to fall back into old gender patterns we thought we had overcome," Merkel said in a video message ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK takes step that may impact tax loophole favored by big tech
- Sunak’s plan repeals legislation that means companies based in European Union member states could stop benefiting from tax exemptions on intra-group interest and royalties payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘One day, an icon, next day, a threat’: Amanda Gorman on being racially profiled
- Gorman made the response to her own tweet from February in which she had shared a profile done by Washington Post on her and talked about the disparity between herself and "everyday Black girls."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5-member Hindu family killed in Pakistan
- The members of the family were found dead with their throats slit with some sharp-edged weapon in their house in Abu Dhabi Colony, Chak No 135-P, 15-kilometre away from Rahim Yar Khan city, reported The News International.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s top leaders leave tough climate decisions to bureaucrats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bus accident in Poland kills six Ukrainians, injures 41
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox