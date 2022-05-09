Elon Musk's 'Japan will cease to exist' tweet provokes anger, but not just at him
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet on Japan's low birthrate triggered a flood of sarcasm and anger as the billionaire suggested that the island nation will “eventually cease to exist” if the current trend continues. Japan's population peaked in 2008 and has been on a decline since then due to the low total fertility rate (TFR).
Reacting to a report which said Japan's population fell by a record 644,000 to 125.5 million in 2021, Musk tweeted: "At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world."
Despite the Japanese government's warnings and sporadic attempts to boost the birthrate, the TFR remains well below the replacement level of about 2.1 children per woman. While the tweet set off a flood of sarcasm and anger, much of the angst was aimed at a Japanese government which many said did little to address the issue.
"What is even the point of tweeting this?" wrote Tobias Harris, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.
"The anxieties surrounding Japan's demographic future is not that 'Japan will eventually cease to exist' but rather the profound social dislocations that are occurring as a result of the decline to a lower population level."
Some users noted that the issue of sluggish birthrate plague many nations besides Japan, including Germany - where Tesla has just opened a new factory. Japanese commentators said the situation was not surprising as they slammed the government for not doing enough to fight it, reported Reuters.
"They keep saying the birthrate's falling, but given that the government isn't taking thorough steps to deal with it, what can we say? Everything they say and do is contradictory," wrote Twitter user SROFF.
"In this environment, who's going to say 'Okay, let's have a child'? I despair for Japan."
-
Ukraine won't allow Russia to 'appropriate' WWII victory over Nazism: Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine would not allow Russia to appropriate victory in World War II, speaking on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany. Both Ukraine and Russia have likened actions by the other side's army to those of Nazi Germany, whose defeat by the Soviet Union in 1945 is celebrated in ex-Soviet countries on May 9.
-
Trudeau meets Zelensky, commits Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and participated in the ceremony marking the re-opening of Canada's Embassy in Kyiv, during a surprise visit there on Sunday. Canada announced it will temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a year. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly.
-
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Russian forces were defending their 'motherland' in Ukraine. Speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".
-
Watch: Zelenskyy awards Ukraine’s 4-legged hero Patron for mine-sniffing efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Patrol, a four-legged member of the country's armed forces. Patron received his award during a press conference that Zelenskyy held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation on Sunday. The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev. A smiling Trudeau looked on and cheered.
-
Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan's east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
