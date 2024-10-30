Elon Musk spends 290 crore on secret compound for his 11 kids, their mothers

Elon Musk, who made headlines in 2020 by announcing he would sell all his properties and “own no house,” has reportedly purchased a 14,400-square-foot compound in Texas for $35 million (around ₹295 crore) in 2024. Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X looks on during the Milken Conference 2024 Global Conference Sessions at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

The estate is intended to house his 11 children and three former partners, reflecting a shift in his approach to personal living arrangements, The New York Times reported.

The compound features two residences, one designed like an Italian Tuscan villa and the other a six-bedroom home situated directly behind it.

Musk has prioritised confidentiality in the transaction by requiring sellers to sign non-disclosure agreements, the report added, citing sources.

It also mentioned that Musk offered homeowners between 20 to 70 percent above the market value of their properties. The report also said that Musk aims to “schedule time” for his youngest children and wants them to “be a part of one another's lives.”

Elon Musk's family life is marked by multiple relationships and a total of eleven children. He has five kids with his first wife, Justine Wilson, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2008.

Musk shares three children with singer Grimes, but the pair is currently engaged in a legal battle over custody. He has three children with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, the company Musk owns.

Zilis, 38, has reportedly moved into one of the properties with her children, according to the NYT report. Musk, known for his concerns about declining birth rates has even “offered his sperm to friends and acquaintances.”

One of these individuals was Nicole Shanahan, a former independent vice presidential candidate, who denied rumors of an affair with Musk and declined his offer.

Earlier this year, Musk expressed his belief in a looming global population collapse that could threaten humanity's survival. In a June post, he said, “It should be considered a national emergency to have kids.”