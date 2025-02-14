Elon Musk's gift to PM Narendra Modi is likely a piece of the world's largest and most powerful rocket Starship: Report

Speculations have been rife about what Prime Minister Narendra Modi received as a gift from the world's richest man Elon Musk. According to reports, the Indian leader received a piece of the world's largest and most powerful rocket as a gift. PM Narendra Modi is presented a gift by Elon Musk at Blair House in US(X/@narendramodi)

In a picture that has surfaced online, the ‘space relic’ can be seen engraved with the words, “Starship Flight Test 5. October 13, 2024."

The gift is reportedly a heat shield tile that was part of the Starship rocket that was part of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's fifth flight test, which took place in October last year.

Netizens call it ‘space relic’

Several users on X (formerly Twitter), a social media platform which is also owned by Musk, called Musk's gift to PM Modi a ‘space relic’.

“When many people are burning with jealousy, you need a heat shield,” a user joked. “Giving space relics should become mainstream gifting culture now,” wrote another.

PM Modi gifts books to Musk's family

PM Modi gifted books to Musk and his family. These included Rabindranath Tagore's The Crescent Moon, The Great RK Narayan Collection and Pandit Vishnu Sharma's Panchatantra.

Flight test 5

This test was a major breakthrough for SpaceX as it was the first time that the space tech startup caught a massive 232-foot rocket booster mid-air using chopstick-like arms called ‘Mechazilla’. This was the first time that such a feat was attempted. It also showcased for the first time in space history that a rocket can be re-used and launched to space within 30-60 minutes of its previous launch.

The test had concluded with the Starhip rocket's successful splashdown in the Indian Ocean after testing key reusability technologies. SpaceX has been conducting multiple flight tests of the Starship rocket n preparation for the world's first manned Mars mission. This, according to Musk, is the first step for humanity to inhabit Mars.