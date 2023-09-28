Elon Musk's X revolution: Live video and download features to transform X

Ever Since billionaire Elon Musk gained control, Twitter has undergone numerous transformations, including rebranding and the removal of blue checkmarks. Now, the microblogging platform is rolling out a fresh feature that enables users to conduct live video broadcasts. witter Clash: Controversial Debate Erupts Over Masculinity and Society's Responsibilities. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)

In a recent encounter, the billionaire took to Twitter to mention he would test the X livestream and that he would speedrun the Tier 99 Nightmare dungeon on Diablo (with no malignant hearts).

Elon had previously shared an image of a camera icon along with the message, "Live video now works reasonably well. Just tap the button that looks like a camera when you post."

ALSO READ: Elon Musk says auto union's demands could bankrupt Detroit automakers

Elon also conducted a live stream on X via his @ElonMusk account. During the stream, he humorously asked whether the live broadcast was functioning properly. He later went on to showcase his colleagues and engage in bicep curls with a 45-pound dumbbell. The live stream went on to gain an impressive 12.1 million views.

Nevertheless, Elon and his team have not clarified when this feature will become publicly accessible on X or if it will be exclusive to X Blue subscribers, a practice typically followed with most new features on the platform.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk's X has most ‘mis- or disinformation posts’, European Union says

Elon also revealed that X will now permit video downloads but will only be restricted to verified users. Furthermore, the video's owner must grant permission for downloading to ensure that individuals are not downloading videos without the creator's consent.

Twitter will offer a unique stream-saving option. Posting the broadcast enables users to showcase the stream on their main page as a tweet. The broadcast can also be saved on the device if you need to post it online or as a regular video.

However, using the Twitter mobile app, light edits can be made to the stream or broadcast.

For quite some time, users have been requesting access to download videos from Twitter, and with the platform finally providing this option, many users will find it convenient to save videos without the need for third-party bots.