'No need to be violent, disrespectful': Macron responds to Trump's leaking private texts amid row

France's President Emmanuel Macron has stated that it is "surprising" to see leaders go 'backwards in the civilisation process". The French President's remarks come as a response to US President Donald Trump leaking private texts between the two leaders. During his three-day visit to India, Macron sat down with Indian podcaster Raj Shamani on ‘Figuring Out’ and spoke on a range of topics from Indo-French ties to his ongoing tiff with the US President. (ANI Video Grab)

When asked bout how he felt about the private messages being leaked, Macron did not give a direct response, but highlighted the importance of 'respect" in diplomacy and international relations.

"I really believe that respect is a part of leadership, and we have to provide respect to each other. We can share ideas or not, you can disagree, but you have to do it in a respectful way," said Macron.

“Between leaders and in democracies as well, which is why I have been committed to fighting against any sort of hate speech and violence in our society, because when you have democracy, you have the right to change your leadership, you decide who will take the law and pass the law on your behalf. So there is no need to be violent and disrespectful,” Macron added.

The French President also said that it was surprising to see leaders go backwards in the current state of world affairs, when asked if the world needs to be scared of where the American leadership is headed.

“Respect was built. Everything which goes with the civilisation process was built over decades and years to improve ourselves. And its a little bit surprising for people to see leaders going backwards. and its not the right message,” said Macron.