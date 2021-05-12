Home / World News / EU court scraps Amazon's $303 million EU tax order
The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France.(Reuters)
EU court scraps Amazon's $303 million EU tax order

  • The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST

Europe's second-top court on Thursday annulled an EU order to Amazon to pay about 250 million euros ($303.28 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, part of an EU crackdown against unfair tax deals between multinationals and EU countries.

The Luxembourg-based General Court said Amazon had not enjoyed a selective advantage in its tax deal with Luxembourg.

"The Commission did not prove to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group," judge said.

The European Commission in its 2017 ruling said the Grand Duchy spared the U.S. online retailer from paying taxes on almost three-quarters of its profits from EU operations by allowing it to channel profits to a holding company tax-free.

The cases are T-816/17 Luxembourg v Commission & T-318/18 Amazon EU v Commission.


