Sewing needles allegedly found in Halloween chocolate bars for kids; Hamilton Police launch probe
Sewing needles were allegedly found in Halloween chocolate bars possibly collected on Limeridge Rd between Upper Ottawa St and Upper Kenilworth Ave.
Hamilton Police said that they are investigating reports that sewing needles were found in Halloween chocolate bars possibly collected on Limeridge Rd between Upper Ottawa St and Upper Kenilworth Ave. They urged parents and teachers to check their children’s candies before they consume them.
What Hamilton Police said
Officers responded to a residence near Upper Ottawa Street and Mohawk Road on Tuesday, November 2, after a parent reported that they found needles in candy their children had collected while trick-or-treating. These chocolate bars included Aero, KitKat and Caramilk.
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“Police believe the candy may have been collected along Limeridge Road, between Upper Ottawa Street and Upper Kenilworth Avenue, on either side of the street,” Hamilton Police Service said in a release. “Parents and caregivers are urged to inspect all Halloween candy before children eat it. If you find anything suspicious, do not consume or discard it. Keep the candy and packaging and contact police.”
Shocking photos shared by police show needles protruding from chocolate bars.
An investigation is underway, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Division 30 Staff Sergeant at 905-546-3886.
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The kids got the chocolates while trick-or-treating, a tradition that became popular in the US in the early to mid-twentieth century. Halloween reached the US by the mid-nineteenth century, the Smithsonian estimates that the practice of trick-or-treating did not start stateside until the 1920s. This is when Halloween pranks became popular, which explains the "trick" part of "trick-or-treat."
The earliest recorded use of the phrase "trick-or-treat" in the United States is from 1928, per The Providence Journal.
The Library of Congress blog states that earlier, treats were not always candy, but also fruit, nuts, coins and toys.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More