Luca Hanlon remembered by friends as 19-year-old CU Boulder student killed by Omar Perez on Halloween night

Friends of Luca Hanlon, a 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student killed in a Halloween night shooting, are remembering him as a person who inspired everyone around him. 19-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student Luca Hanlon was killed in an off-campus Halloween night shooting. (Unsplash )

Hanlon died after a shooting at an off-campus house party in Boulder’s University Hill neighbourhood on October 31. Police have arrested Omar Perez, 18, of Thornton, who faces charges for first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted murder. Authorities said Perez is not a CU Boulder student.

The Boulder County Coroner confirmed Hanlon as the person killed in the shooting. A second CU Boulder student was also injured and remains hospitalised. The victim’s identity has not been released publicly.

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“He was my best friend" Hanlon was a second-year media production student in CU Boulder’s College of Communication, Media, Design and Information, according to the statement from University of Colorado - Boulder.

His roommates described him as a loyal friend who brought people together and supported those around him. “You can kind of just tell the person he was based on the amount of support that Boulder’s shown towards him,” roommate Peter Fahey told Denver7. “Everyone in this community is feeling it.”

His roommate Jack Anderson said Hanlon was his best friend and was someone he looked up to. “He was my best friend. He was always there,” Anderson said. “I would say he was who I aspired to be in life. He was that person.”

Anderson added, “If I needed a shoulder to cry, he was there, to celebrate the biggest wins in life. He was just like an all-around, stand-up, great, just model citizen.”

The friends said they are grateful for the community's outpouring of support, even though they are still in shock over the unimaginable tragedy. “It's like the most beautiful thing about this beautiful city. This should not show what Boulder is. It should never happen.”

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Police say fight broke out after party shutdown According to Boulder police, the shooting followed a confrontation after officers shut down a Halloween party at a house near 7th Street and Marine Street.

Police said the party had been registered in advance with the department. Officers began receiving noise complaints shortly before 10 pm and contacted the host. Deputy Chief of Operations Barry Hartkopp said officers responded, issued a nuisance-party ticket and shut down the gathering.

About 90 minutes later, investigators said a group of people, including Perez, attempted to enter the home by force.

According to arrest documents, a fight broke out and Perez allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot two people before leaving the scene with the group.

Police believe Perez was the only person who fired the weapon, although investigators said additional charges against others involved remain possible.