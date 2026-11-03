Shots fired at University of Toronto Mississauga dormitory, shelter-in-place order issued

University of Toronto in Canada said that shots were fired at the Mississauga dormitory, following which the surrounding area was secured. A shelter-in-place order was also issued. Heavy police activity reported at University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada, police asking people to shelter in place (Unsplash - representational image)

Heavy police activity was initially reported at University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada, according to social media posts. X account 905HUB said that “police chopper and dozens of units” are in the area.

In another post, the outlet revealed that the university is asking people to shelter in place.

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BREAKING: The University of Toronto Mississauga is telling people to shelter in place because of police activity at the McLuhan Court residence on Residence Rd. Witness photos show a heavy police presence, with officers’ guns drawn.