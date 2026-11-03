Shots fired at University of Toronto Mississauga dormitory, shelter-in-place order issued
Heavy police activity was reported at University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada after shots were fired at a dormitory.
University of Toronto in Canada said that shots were fired at the Mississauga dormitory, following which the surrounding area was secured. A shelter-in-place order was also issued.
Heavy police activity was initially reported at University of Toronto Mississauga in Canada, according to social media posts. X account 905HUB said that “police chopper and dozens of units” are in the area.
In another post, the outlet revealed that the university is asking people to shelter in place.
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BREAKING: The University of Toronto Mississauga is telling people to shelter in place because of police activity at the McLuhan Court residence on Residence Rd. Witness photos show a heavy police presence, with officers’ guns drawn.
University of Toronto Mississauga wrote on X, “We have received reports of police activity at 3330 residence road Mcluhan Court residence at the UTM. Shelter in place until further instructions. Emergency Responders have been notified and are on scene.”
What social media posts are saying
Some social media posts said that there is a lockdown in place because of active shooter reports.
“Heavy police presence near/at University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) with reports of Potential ACTIVE SHOOTER at UTM. Lockdown in place,” an X post read.
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However, this claim remains unverified. University of Toronto Mississauga has not released any information about a potential active shooter incident.
“A lot of police and ambulance around square one area. I wonder what's happening #Mississauga, an X user wrote.
Another said, “university of toronto mississauga students received this alert, might be related. lots of police activity at one of the residence buildings and the campus is on lockdown”.
One user wrote, “Something serious is unfolding tonight at the University of Toronto Mississauga. Students have been told to shelter in place, with the alert specifically mentioning McLuhan Court Residence. More than 20 police cruisers are reportedly on scene. Authorities have yet to confirm what happened”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More