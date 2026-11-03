Islamabad, After several months, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's lawyer has met him, his spouse, Bushra Bibi, at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail and discussed legal issues in their cases. Pak's former prime minister Khan's lawyer meet him and Bushra at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi

Khan, 74, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases, while his wife Bushra Bibi was arrested on January 17, 2025, in a separate case in which the couple were sentenced.

PTI lawyer Salman Safdar on Monday said "The meeting with Khan and Bushra Bibi was held at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, where they are both incarcerated."

The Islamabad High Court has allowed Khan twice-a-week meetings - on Tuesdays and Thursdays - with his family, lawyers and other associates. Despite multiple court directives, Khan's meetings with his family and party leaders have been largely restricted in recent months.

Safdar said the meeting was his first with the jailed former prime minister after seven months and with Bushra in 11 months, he posted on X.

The meeting lasted 40 minutes and was "insufficient to cover all cases legal matters", the PTI counsel contended.

"Both briefed me on their health conditions conditions and gave Fresh instructions for some legal matters and cases," he wrote on X.

"The meeting was held in connection with several applications which have been filed in courts to arrange meetings with Imran Khan," PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Safdar's last publicly reported meeting with Khan was held on April 8 this year, a day after the Islamabad High Court directed authorities to arrange the meeting.

His previous meeting on February 10 with the former premier was also on the directives of the Supreme Court, where concerns about Khan's health were raised.

The former prime minister's eye ailment - right central retinal vein occlusion - came to light in late January. While he has undergone eye procedures at the government-run Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences , his family demands that he be shifted to a hospital of his choice.

Khan was sent to jail for a three-year term in 2023 for concealing details of Toshakhana gifts. However, he and Bushra are also serving a 14-year sentence in a 190 million Pound corruption case, also known as the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The couple were convicted in another Toshakhana case in December 2025, with 10-year and seven-year terms handed to them. The PTI founder also faces pending trials in terrorism cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

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