EU launches legal case against UK over changes to Northern Ireland trade pact
The European Union launched legal action on Monday against unilateral British changes to Northern Irish trading arrangements that Brussels says breach the Brexit divorce deal agreed with London.
The bloc sent a letter of formal notice to kick-start an "infringement procedure", which could lead to fines being imposed by the EU's top court, although that could be at least a year off, leaving time for a solution to be found.
Maros Sefcovic, the top EU official in charge of UK relations, has also sent a separate letter to his British counterpart, David Frost, calling for Britain to refrain from this measure, but also seeking talks on the issue.
The British government earlier this month unilaterally extended a grace period until October 1 for some checks on food imports to Northern Ireland. The period initially ran until the end of March.
The EU's executive European Commission promised to respond with the legal means established by the Brexit divorce deal and the trade agreement to what it said was Britain's second threat to breach international law.
Britain says it has not violated the protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.
Last September, Britain did acknowledge its Internal Market Bill would break international law by breaching parts of the Withdrawal Agreement treaty it signed in January 2020, when it formally left the EU. However, it dropped certain contentious clauses in December, two weeks before the two sides struck a trade deal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox