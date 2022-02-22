EU ministers meet tonight to discuss sanctions against Russia: 10 points

The European Union will meet today to discuss sanctions against Russia as tension over the stand-off in Ukraine escalates. The UK has announced a first set of measures - on five banks and three individuals - and the US is expected to add to existing sanctions.

A pro-Russian activist stands next to flags in a street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko(REUTERS)