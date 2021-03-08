EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines
The European Commission is “tired of being the scapegoat” for the slow rollout of vaccines, its president, Ursula von der Leyen, said as she continues to face pressure over the EU’s uncertain response to the crisis.
In a blistering counter-attack against criticism over the European Union’s sluggish Covid-19 vaccination program, von der Leyen refocused blame on manufacturers, notably AstraZeneca Plc, which she said hadn’t stockpiled doses as it started producing in Europe.
As long as AstraZeneca “cannot explain why they did not deliver in Europe, we have a problem with seeing doses from Europe produced here in Europe going somewhere else,” she told a group of women journalists in Brussels. “I think it’s the responsibility of the company to organize its deliveries.”
AstraZeneca has so far delivered about 10.7 million vaccines to the EU, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.
Italy last week blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to Australia, using a recently introduced EU regulation for the first time.
“If a company doesn’t not deliver, we cannot allow exports,” von der Leyen said. “From the very beginning I have supported Italy in its decision because as we see AstraZeneca is delivering below 10% of what has been contracted for the first quarter.”
Von der Leyen said things were improving in the EU, where monthly vaccine production is to be doubled. The commission sees output of 90 million to 100 million doses a month by the end of March.
“If you look at the rest of the world, we are very good where vaccination is concerned and the vaccination rates are rising,” von der Leyen said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April
- Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travellers will be required to show negative Covid-19 test results.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defying pandemic, feminists in Spain decry far-right attacks
- Spain’s Constitutional Court on Monday rejected last-minute appeals by unions and women’s rights groups to hold any kind of street protest in the Spanish capital, following similar recent rulings by lower-level courts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man linked to 3 Ohio homicides dies after Detroit shooting
- Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday, Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africans invested most in 55 years as Covid-19 crisis raged
- The country’s collective investment scheme industry saw net annual inflows of 213 billion rand ($13.8 billion) in 2020, according to statistics released by the Association for Savings and Investment South Africa on Monday. That was the highest figure since 1965.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says it’s tired of being a scapegoat for slow vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy arrests Algerian national over links to 2015 Paris attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Austria stops using doses of one batch of AstraZeneca vaccine after nurse death
- The decision had been taken as a precaution, the National Office for Health System Safety (BASG) said late on Sunday, adding that there was "no evidence of a causal link" between the jab and the woman's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treating Pak as 'normal neighbour' won't benefit Afghan peace process: VP Saleh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary’s Covid-19 mortality rises despite having high vaccination rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tesla enters Texas energy market, plugs gigantic battery to faulty grid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Close to 90% of Americans feel a woman could become US president by 2030
- Monday's poll findings follow a warning last week that despite recent high-profile appointments of women globally, wider progress towards equality in political representation and other key areas is faltering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU executive criticises Belgium for Covid-19 travel ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As crime rises, New York prosecutor candidates vow to rein in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 in UK: Students back to school after 2 months of closure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Syria's president Bashar al-Assad and his wife test positive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox