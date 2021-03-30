IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / European Union may start easing Covid-19 restrictions in second quarter
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2021, file photo a Moroccan nurse administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker, on the first day of the vaccination campaign, in Rabat, Morocco. The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries could fuel skepticism about the shot far beyond their shores, potentially threatening the rollout of a vaccine that is key to the global strategy to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, especially in developing nations. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2021, file photo a Moroccan nurse administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a health worker, on the first day of the vaccination campaign, in Rabat, Morocco. The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries could fuel skepticism about the shot far beyond their shores, potentially threatening the rollout of a vaccine that is key to the global strategy to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic, especially in developing nations. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy, File)(AP)
world news

European Union may start easing Covid-19 restrictions in second quarter

"The second quarter could see the start of the relaxation of confinement measures and further reopening of food services, assuming a progressing rollout of the vaccination," the report, Short-Term Outlook for EU Agricultural Markets in 2021, said.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Brussels
UPDATED ON MAR 30, 2021 10:02 PM IST

The European Union may start easing the Covid-19 restrictions in the second quarter of 2021 based on the current vaccination and virus transmission dynamics, the European Commission stated in a report published on Tuesday.

"The second quarter could see the start of the relaxation of confinement measures and further reopening of food services, assuming a progressing rollout of the vaccination," the report, Short-Term Outlook for EU Agricultural Markets in 2021, said.

However, according to the document, significant uncertainties yet remain due to the varying speed of vaccination campaigns across the EU countries and the risk of the emergence of new coronavirus variants that could be resistant to existing vaccines.

Currently, over 12 percent of the EU population have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and over five percent have been fully inoculated, out of the target 70 per cent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
european union coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP