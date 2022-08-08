Europe's scorching heat to escalate pressure on power infrastructure
Another scorching heat wave is set to hit northwest and central Europe this week, putting further pressure on the continent’s strained power infrastructure.
Sizzling temperatures are expected to hit the UK, Germany and France -- reaching almost 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 Fahrenheit) on Friday -- according to Maxar Technologies LLC. The heat will boost demand for cooling, aggravating already dry conditions that hurt crops and force limits on water use.
Extreme heat has already taken its toll on the continent, with France registering the driest July on record and England the driest in almost 90 years, underscoring the impact that a warming climate is having on vital infrastructure. Water levels on the Rhine River, a vital artery for the transport of commodities and industrial goods, are so low that trade is at risk of coming to a halt on some sections of the waterway.
The weather has sparked fires near London, triggered warnings that railway lines could buckle, and forced power stations to operate at low levels to prevent overheating. In France, regulators granted Electricite de France SA a temporary waiver for five nuclear plants to discharge hot water into rivers that may breach environmental standards as the nation struggles with an energy crisis.
Although temperatures this aren’t likely to reach the record breaking levels set in July, the heat wave comes amid a historic energy-supply crunch as Russia tightens its grip on natural gas flows to the region. The crisis has contributed to soaring inflation, threatening to tip some of Europe’s largest economies into recession. Power prices in Germany and France have surged to records in recent days.
The heat is forecast to peak at 31.5 degrees Celsius in London by Friday and 32.5 degrees in Frankfurt, according to Maxar.
Colombo allows Pakistani frigate Taimur to dock, Dhaka says no
Sri Lanka has allowed permission to the Chinese built-Pakistani guided missile frigate PNS Taimur to make a port call at Colombo while on its way to join the Pakistan Navy in Karachi.
UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant after new attack
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Monday for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over the shelling of Europe's largest atomic plant at the weekend. "Any attack (on) a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan, where he attended the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.
US President Joe Biden tread out to find legacy-defining wins
After the White House gave initial approval and then settled the final details with senators, that became the version that was shepherded into law. The president next tried to strike a deal on a social spending and climate package with Sen. Joe Manchin, going as far as inviting the West Virginia lawmaker to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, until the conservative Democrat abruptly pulled the plug on the talks in a Fox News interview.
Air traffic returning to normal, says Taiwan govt
Air traffic around Taiwan is gradually returning to normal after airspace surrounding the island reopened, Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Monday, although China later announced fresh military drills in the area. China last week deployed scores of planes and fired live missiles near during military exercises sparked by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.
Ukrainian forces shells bridge in Kherson, delaying its reopneing
Ukrainian forces again shelled the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, damaging construction equipment and delaying its reopening, Interfax news agency quoted a local Russian-appointed official as saying on Monday. The bridge is one of only two crossing points for Russian forces to territory they have occupied on the western bank of the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in the country.
