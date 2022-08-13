Home / World News / Evening brief: After recent bird-hit incidents, DGCA issues guidelines to all airports, and all the latest news

Evening brief: After recent bird-hit incidents, DGCA issues guidelines to all airports, and all the latest news

world news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 05:01 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Representative image.&nbsp;(Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)
Representative image. (Vijayanand Gupta/ HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After recent bird-hit incidents, DGCA issues guidelines to all airports

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued guidelines to airports across the country to check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals, in the wake of such incidents recently. Read More

Why China shields Pak based terrorists from global terrorist tag?

Chinese indifference to Indian national security concerns were reiterated at the UN Security Council this month when it put a hold on listing Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s de facto leader Abdul Rauf Asghar Alvi, younger brother of global terrorist Masood Azhar Alvi, on the 1267 Taliban and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee list. Read More

Taliban fighters break women's stir by beating protesters, journalists: Report

Two days before the Taliban marks the first anniversary of Afghanistan takeover, fighters of the hardline group beat women protesters and fired in the air on Saturday as they dispersed a rally in the capital city of Kabul. Read More

'Blessed to be a Bharatiya': Dhoni makes rare activity on his Instagram account, changes his profile picture; See pic

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday made a rare activity on his official Instagram account, when he changed his profile picture to the Indian national flag. Read More

Students and volunteers in Chandigarh create record for ‘largest human image of waving National Flag’

India is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of its Independence on August 15. The country got its freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. Read More

Sunil Pal says Raju Srivastava's recovery is slow but he’s getting better: 'Team of 11 doctors working on him'

Comedian Sunil Pal has given an update on the health status of his colleague, Raju Srivastava. Popular comedian-actor Raju continues to be on ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here and his condition has not improved, hospital sources said on Friday. Read More

Feeling gloomy for no reason? 6 exercises to raise your happiness quotient

We all feel miserable at some point or the other. Feeling gloomy or sad in moderation is in fact healthy as it pushes you to fill the gaps and make your life better. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
dgca
dgca
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Indian-British author Salman Rushdie.

    Iran's hardline newspapers praise Salman Rushdie's attacker Hadi Matar

    While Iran is yet to make an official statement on the attack on 'The Satanic Verses' author Salman Rushdie, several hardline newspapers in the country on Saturday openly praiseRushdie'ser. Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and torso on Friday while onstage at a lecture in New York state by Hadi Matar, a man from Fairview, New Jersey, who had bought a pass to the event at the Chautauqua Institution.

  • The Mumbai-born writer, who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed by a 24-year-old New Jersey resident identified as Hadi Matar on stage.

    Salman Rushdie had once complained about ‘too much security’: Report

    Read French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo slams Salman Rushdie, who was attacked and stabbed on stage at a literary event here stabbing A bloodied Rushdie was airlifted from a field adjacent to the venue to a hospital in northwestern Pennsylvania where the 75-year-old writer underwent surgery. In 2001, Rushdie publicly complained about having too much security around him, The New York Post reported.

  • India on Friday rejected China’s insinuations that New Delhi pressured Colombo to block a Chinese research vessel’s visit to Hambantota port and emphasised the need for mutual respect and sensitivity in India-China relations. (AFP)

    Sri Lanka allows entry for controversial Chinese ship despite India's concerns

    Sri Lanka's government granted permission on Saturday for a controversial Chinese research vessel to visit the island despite neighbouring India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations, officials said. The Yuan Wang 5 is described as a research and survey vessel by international shipping and analytics sites, but according to Indian media it is a dual-use spy ship.

  • Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss. (REUTERS/Scott Heppell)

    UK PM race: Cabinet minister switches sides from Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss

    The defection comes on the back of surveys that show Liz Truss in a clear lead over her British Indian contender in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister. During such leadership contests, members of Parliament often pick their endorsements with an eye on a ministerial post in the new leader’s Cabinet.

  • Taliban fighters walk as they fire in air to disperse Afghan women protesters in Kabul on Saturday, August 13, 2022. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR/AFP)

    Taliban fighters break women's stir by beating protesters, journalists: Report

    Despite promising a softer version of their rigid rule during the 1990s, Taliban have imposed several restrictions, especially on women's rights, ever since it came to power last year on August 15. Thousands of young girls have been out of secondary schools as they continue to remain shut, while many women have been prohibited from returning to several government jobs.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out