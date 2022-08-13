Evening brief: After recent bird-hit incidents, DGCA issues guidelines to all airports, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After recent bird-hit incidents, DGCA issues guidelines to all airports

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued guidelines to airports across the country to check incidents of collision of planes with birds and other animals, in the wake of such incidents recently. Read More

Why China shields Pak based terrorists from global terrorist tag?

Chinese indifference to Indian national security concerns were reiterated at the UN Security Council this month when it put a hold on listing Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)’s de facto leader Abdul Rauf Asghar Alvi, younger brother of global terrorist Masood Azhar Alvi, on the 1267 Taliban and Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee list. Read More

Taliban fighters break women's stir by beating protesters, journalists: Report

Two days before the Taliban marks the first anniversary of Afghanistan takeover, fighters of the hardline group beat women protesters and fired in the air on Saturday as they dispersed a rally in the capital city of Kabul. Read More

'Blessed to be a Bharatiya': Dhoni makes rare activity on his Instagram account, changes his profile picture; See pic

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday made a rare activity on his official Instagram account, when he changed his profile picture to the Indian national flag. Read More

Students and volunteers in Chandigarh create record for ‘largest human image of waving National Flag’

India is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of its Independence on August 15. The country got its freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. Read More

Sunil Pal says Raju Srivastava's recovery is slow but he’s getting better: 'Team of 11 doctors working on him'

Comedian Sunil Pal has given an update on the health status of his colleague, Raju Srivastava. Popular comedian-actor Raju continues to be on ventilator in the intensive care unit of AIIMS here and his condition has not improved, hospital sources said on Friday. Read More

Feeling gloomy for no reason? 6 exercises to raise your happiness quotient

We all feel miserable at some point or the other. Feeling gloomy or sad in moderation is in fact healthy as it pushes you to fill the gaps and make your life better. Read More

