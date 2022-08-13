'Blessed to be a Bharatiya': Dhoni makes rare activity on his Instagram account, changes his profile picture; See pic

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday made a rare activity on his official Instagram account, when he changed his profile picture to the Indian national flag. As the country is celebrating the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged people to put the 'tiranga' (tricolour) as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Dhoni, who is barely active on any of his social media accounts, changed his profile picture with the tricolour, that also contained a quote written in Sanskrit: ‘I’m blessed to be a Bharatiya'.

Dhoni's profile picture on Instagram(Instagram)

In addition to his exploits on the cricket field, Dhoni is also known for his love for the Indian army, and he also holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army. In fact, following his final appearance for Team India in the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni also served in the Territorial Army in Kashmir for 15 days.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains in the history of the game, Dhoni remains the only skipper to have lifted all three ICC trophies in limited-overs formats – the ODI World Cup (2011), the T20 World Cup (2007), and the Champions Trophy (2013). He represented India in 350 ODIs, 98 T20Is and 90 Test matches, having made his international debut in 2004 during a fifty-over game against Bangladesh.

Dhoni had retired from international cricket in August 2020 and has since been playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. Last year, he famously led the side to the IPL title as well. While he stepped down from the captaincy role earlier this year, Dhoni took over the reins again after Ravindra Jadeja left the position mid-way through the season. In 2021, he also served as a mentor to the Indian team for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

