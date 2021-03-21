Explained: How UK is conducting digital-first census with focus on gender identity
- The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
Much of Britain is conducting its census on Sunday, which is for the first time being completed primarily online. England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are holding the once-in-a-decade survey to gather information on the country’s population, while Scotland has postponed it until next year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The government has made it compulsory for people to complete the survey and those refusing could face a fine of up to £1,000 (approximately ₹100,000).
Around 90 per cent of households have been provided with a 16-character access code to complete the survey online, while paper forms are also available for those who need them. The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
The census helps governments in devising policies as well as provides vital information to decision-makers in community groups and businesses. The questionnaire generally includes information on education, religion, ethnicity, working life and health of individuals. This year, however, the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the agency which is carrying out the digital-first census, has also included questions about gender identity to help “further equality”.
While the census has previously asked people for their sex, among other things, the 2021 survey carries a question about whether "the gender you identify with (is) the same as your sex registered at birth". But the question has been labelled as voluntary and wouldn’t be considered an offence if someone chooses not to answer it.
After UK’s Census Day, field officers from the ONS will visit households, at the end of March and into April, from which they have not received a completed census form. “They will encourage people to complete the census and help you to access further help if you need it. Our field officers will never need to enter your house,” the ONS says on its website.
Residents can visit census.gov.uk to complete the Census 2021 online using the access code sent at their address. They can also request a new access code, which will be sent by text message or post.
(With agency inputs)
