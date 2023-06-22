EXPLAINER: Greece gears up for election on Sunday. Here's how the system works

Following is the political backdrop to Greece's parliamentary election on Sunday. Opinion polls show former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' New Democracy party winning by a wide margin over the leftist Syriza party, which ruled in 2015-2019 at the peak of the Greek debt crisis. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Greece's prime minister, speaks during a New Democracy Party election rally in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Wednesday, June 21. (Bloomberg)

May election

New Democracy won May 21 vote with a 20-point lead over Syriza, a margin Greece has not seen since the 1970s. But it fell short of the majority needed to rule alone due to a proportional voting system in place for that poll.

Mitsotakis did not seek coalition allies, saying Greece needs a strong and stable government to push on with necessary reforms. The other parties decided against forging their own coalition, leading the country to a repeat election.

Mitsotakis then stepped aside for the country to be run by a caretaker government, as required by the constitution.

Opinion polls

Opinion polls conducted since then show New Democracy (ND) widening its lead further ahead of Sunday's vote.

A poll conducted by RASS polling agency published on June 19 put ND at 42.9% versus 17.9% for Syriza, and showed it winning a comfortable 166-seat majority in the 300-seat parliament.

The Socialist PASOK party ranked third with 12.3%.

Opinion polls suggest that up to seven parties could enter parliament, including the leftist Plefsi Eleftherias, founded by former Syriza lawmaker Zoe Konstantopoulou, and a newly set up far-right party called Spartans.

The system

The repeat election will be held under a semi-proportional representation, or reinforced proportionality, with a sliding scale seat bonus.

Parties need to secure at least 3% of the vote to enter parliament for a four-year term.

Under the new system, the winning party is awarded a bonus of 20 to 50 seats. It receives 20 seats outright if it gets at least 25% of the vote, and can get up to 50 seats if it gets about 40% of the vote.

Over 9.9 million Greeks aged over 17 are eligible to vote. CURRENT PARLIAMENT (as formed after May 21 election) Parties in the current parliament (with number of seats): New Democracy, centre-right. Leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis (146) Syriza, left wing. Leader Alexis Tsipras (71) PASOK-KINAL, centre-left. Leader Nikos Androulakis (41) KKE, communist. Leader Dimitris Koutsoumbas (26) Hellenic Solution, right-wing. Leader Kyriakos Velopoulos(16)

The leftist Mera25 party, founded by former finance minister under Syriza's rule Yanis Varoufakis, did not make it into parliament on May 21.

