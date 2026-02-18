Explosion at fireworks ship in China kills 12 people, second such blast in days

An explosion at a fireworks shop in China's Xiangyang city killed 12 people on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported. The explosion affected an area in the radius of around 50 square meters. (Representative image/ANI)

The latest explosion is second such explosion as the country celebrates the Lunar New Year. The cause of the explosion is yet to be known.

The blast occurred at around 2pm (local time) on Wednesday at Zhengji town in Xiangyang city of Hubei province, Xinhua news agency reported. The explosion reportedly affected an area in the radius of around 50 square meters.

Emergency services were rushed to the site and the flames from the explosion were extinguished at around 3:30pm (local time), the report said.

A similar fire-related incident was reported on Sunday when a fireworks shop in eastern Jiangsu province killed eight people and injured two others, according to Associated Press.

The Chinese government on Tuesday warned of the dangers of fireworks, saying that “fireworks are still the biggest risks during the Spring Festival period."