'Extreme heat' warning begins in UK even as France battles 'devastating wildfire'
A four-day "extreme heat" warning came into force across England, Wales, and parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland on Thursday as temperatures are expected to breach 35 degree Celsius. The heatwave is likely to affect water supplies and transport services, the weather office said.
The Met office sounded its ‘amber’ warning, the second-highest alert after red, and cautioned people vulnerable to the extreme heat of "sunny and hot or very hot" weather that could lead to adverse health effects. The amber warning follows Britain's first-ever red "extreme heat" warning in July, following months of minimal rainfall.
Here are the developments so far:
- Photos of a parched River Thames were shared online amid the scorching heat over the past few days. Fears are that an official drought will soon be declared. "It's completely dried up," said an IT worker from northern England, who was on holiday in the area and planned to walk the Thames Path with his wife.
- Even England's famously lush countryside went from shades of green to yellow. "It was like walking across the savannah in Africa because it's so arid and so dry," a 60-year-old retiree told news agency AFP.
- England's heatwave warning comes amid a devastating wildfire in southern France. More than 1,000 firefighters and a water-bombing aircraft battled a "monster" wildfire near the wine-growing heartland of Bordeaux for a third day, with no relief from the blistering temperatures, forcing thousands of people to flee from their homes.
- The fires have reportedly destroyed more than a dozen properties and scorched more than 6,800 hectares of forest. "It's a disaster, economically, ecologically, it's awful," Jean-Louis Dartiailh, the mayor of Hostens, a small town close to the fire, told Radio Classique, as quoted by Reuters. "The area is totally disfigured. We're heartbroken, we're exhausted."
- Other European nations have also faced a scorching heatwave in recent weeks with temperatures often exceeding 40 degrees.
- Britain suffered the driest July since 1935 – forcing authorities to declare the first-ever red warning when temperatures rose above 40 degrees for the first time, bringing the spotlight back on climate change.
- During July's heatwave, Britain faced power outages, damage to airport runways and rail tracks and dozens of blazes in London, where the fire brigade faced its busiest week since World War II.
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)
US gasoline prices fall below $4 for first time since March
The average price of US retail gasoline fell below $4 per gallon on Thursday for the first time in months, giving some relief to drivers in the world's largest consumer of the fuel. The national average price for regular unleaded gas fell to $3.990 a gallon on Thursday, according to the American Automobile Association. The latest price drop may help President Joe Biden's administration and Democrats in Congress during November's midterm elections.
Ukraine accuses Russia of fresh shelling near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia and Ukraine accused each other of new shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday ahead of a UN Security Council meeting to address concerns over the facility's security. Kyiv nuclear agency Energoatom said later that there had been fresh Russian shelling near one of the plant's six reactors that had caused "extensive smoke" and "several radiation sensors are damaged". The Security Council is expected to meet at 1900 GMT.
White people get bigger share of monkeypox shots, early data show
Much like with Covid-19, the monkeypox health crisis in the US is hitting Black and Hispanic Americans hard. Yet those groups are so far lagging in vaccination rates, early data obtained by Bloomberg News show. In some major US cities with outbreaks, White people are getting the majority of vaccinations, data collected by Bloomberg show. In Chicago, 55% of vaccines have gone to White people. In Washington, D.C., 63.5% of vaccine recipients identify as White.
Top Taliban cleric killed in blast in Kabul: Officials
A prominent Taliban cleric, Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani, was killed in an attack in a seminary in Kabul when the attacker detonated explosives hidden in a plastic artificial leg on Thursday, according to officials and Taliban sources. It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Four Taliban sources told Reuters the attacker was someone who had previously lost his leg and had hidden the explosives in a plastic artificial leg.
China says it needs more time to assess US, India proposal to blacklist JeM chief’s brother at UNSC
China on Thursday said it needs more time to “assess” the India-US proposal to list Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN Security Council, hours after blocking the joint effort. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the 1267 Committee of the UN Security Council has clear provisions about designating terrorist organisations and officials. China had similarly sought time to assess the case.
