e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 10, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 10, 2019

Extremely rare baby panda twins born at Belgian zoo

The Pairi Daiza zoo said the safe delivery of the twins, one male and one female, on Thursday represented a “new hope” for the charismatic black and white bear, of which fewer than 2,000 now live in the wild.

world Updated: Aug 10, 2019 15:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Brussels
In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, giant panda mother Hao Hao holds one of her twin babies, born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in her mouth at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)
In this photo made available on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 by Pairi Daiza zoo, giant panda mother Hao Hao holds one of her twin babies, born on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in her mouth at the zoo in Brugelette, Belgium. Pairi Daiza announced the birth of twin baby Giant pandas, a species considered vulnerable by nature preservation groups, to mother Hao Hao, a panda loaned to the park by China in 2014. (Pairi Daiza Zoo via AP)(AP)
         

A Belgian zoo announced Friday the “extremely rare” birth of twin baby giant pandas, three years after the arrival of a young male, which was a first for Belgium at the time.

The Pairi Daiza zoo said the safe delivery of the twins, one male and one female, on Thursday represented a “new hope” for the charismatic black and white bear, of which fewer than 2,000 now live in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund.

The mother Hao Hao showed signs of going into labour on Wednesday evening and gave birth to the 160-gram male baby on Thursday afternoon, under careful monitoring by Belgian and Chinese experts, followed by the female, weighing 150 grams, two hours later.

“This double birth is marvellous news for this extraordinary species,” said Eric Domb, president of the zoo.

“We are very proud... the birth of these two babies is a tremendous reward for the huge work carried on every day by all our teams.” Pairi Daiza said the next few days would be crucial for the twin’s survival and they will be kept under constant watch to make sure Hao Hao feeds and cares for them properly.

To give the new mother a rest, keepers will put one of the babies at a time in an incubator and feed it with a bottle, but the zoo warned there may not be a happy outcome for at least one of them.

“When you have twin births with giant pandas -- extremely rare in nature as well as among humans -- one of the babies often dies,” the zoo said.

On a 15-year loan from China, Hao Hao and her mate Xig Hui were feted on their arrival in Belgium in 2014 and quickly became one of the main attractions at Pairi Daiza.

Their first baby was born in June 2016 and names Tiao Bao, or “treasure of heaven”.

Giant pandas are notoriously tricky reproducers and Pairi Daiza is funding a Belgian researcher as she seeks to develop a test that would allow scientists to tell the difference between the “false” pregnancies pandas sometimes exhibit and real ones.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text)

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 15:30 IST

tags
more from world
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss