Facebook and Instagram down? Meta apps hit by query errors; users report global outage

Facebook experienced a widespread outage with users across several countries reporting login failures, sudden logouts and “query error” messages on both mobile and web platforms. While Facebook appeared to face the most significant disruption, other Meta-owned apps also saw intermittent issues. (AFP)

According to reports shared online, many users were automatically logged out of their Facebook accounts and then unable to sign back in. Error messages including “something went wrong” and “an unexpected error occurred” appeared for several affected users.

The disruption also appeared to impact Facebook Messenger, while some users reported related issues on Instagram and WhatsApp desktop services.

Outage reports spike worldwide The problems began around 6:45 am Pacific Time on Thursday, or roughly 2:45 pm in the UK, according to The Independent. Reports of outages spread worldwide, with users in India, the United States, Canada, Australia and the Philippines also flagging issues.

Outage-tracking platforms such as Downdetector recorded a sharp rise in complaints as users struggled to access Meta-owned services.

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Social media users also turned to rival platforms to discuss the disruption, with “Facebook down” and related search terms trending in multiple regions.

Instagram and WhatsApp also affected While Facebook appeared to face the most significant disruption, other Meta-owned apps also saw intermittent issues.

The Independent reported that Instagram’s website experienced related technical problems during the outage. LADbible also noted that some WhatsApp users faced issues accessing desktop services.

However, Instagram and WhatsApp remained partially functional for many users.

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Meta yet to issue explanation Meta had not publicly shared a detailed explanation for the outage at the time reports emerged.

The Independent noted that the company does not maintain an official public status page for consumer platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, making it difficult for users to independently verify the scale of disruptions.

Meta’s business tools status page also did not immediately reflect the issues affecting users globally.