e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2021-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump faces Facebook ban. Read CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement here

Trump faces Facebook ban. Read CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement here

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday released a statement saying that it is a matter of huge risk to allow the US president to use the social media platform.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 22:56 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company has decided to ban US president Trump from using the social media platfrom.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the company has decided to ban US president Trump from using the social media platfrom. (REUTERS)
         

Facebook and Instagram have placed a ban on posts by US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely on Thursday for encouraging violent rioters who had barged into the US Capitol building when US Congress was certifying the US election results.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday released a statement saying that it is a matter of huge risk to allow the US president to use Facebook. Here is the full text of his statement:

The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect -- and likely their intent -- would be to provoke further violence.

Following the certification of the election results by Congress, the priority for the whole country must now be to ensure that the remaining 13 days and the days after inauguration pass peacefully and in accordance with established democratic norms.

Over the last several years, we have allowed President Trump to use our platform consistent with our own rules, at times removing content or labeling his posts when they violate our policies. We did this because we believe that the public has a right to the broadest possible access to political speech, even controversial speech. But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government.

We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.

tags
top news
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
SC issues notice on plea to bar turncoat lawmakers from contesting bypolls
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Facebook, Instagram ban US president Donald Trump ‘indefinitely’
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Be prepared for any eventuality: Centre to states on bird flu
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
Ahead of FATF meet, Pakistan seeks Maulana Masood Azhar’s arrest; court issues warrant
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtakes Amazon’s Bezos to become world’s richest person
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEFarmers ProtestCovaxin

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In