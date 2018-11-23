Factbox: How Carlos Ghosn’s pay compares with other top auto executives’

Carlos Ghosn, one of the most celebrated leaders in the global auto industry, was ousted as the chairman of Nissan Motor Co on Thursday over allegations of financial misconduct including under-stating his income by around 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years.

Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan’s French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a Reuters analysis of company filings shows.

The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.

Mary Barra, General Motors chief executive officer. (AP file photo)

Mary Barra

$21.96 million

CEO of General Motors

Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation.

Carlos Ghosn

$16.9 million

Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from Nissan and $2 million from Mitsubishi.

Jim Hackett (AP file photo)

Jim Hackett

$16.7 million

CEO of Ford Motor Co

Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation.

Bill Ford

$15.6 million

Executive chairman of Ford

Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation.

Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche (File photo)

Dieter Zetsche

$9.8 million

CEO of Daimler Chrysler

Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus.

Harald Krueger

$9.5 million

CEO of BMW

Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation.

Dan Ammann

$9.3 million

President of General Motors Corp

Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation.

Elon Musk (AFP file photo)

Elon Musk

Potential pay worth up to $2.6 billion

CEO of Tesla Inc

Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla’s market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, Reuters reported in March.

Chung Mong-koo - $4 million

Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co

Data is sourced to Refinitiv and company filings. All currencies are converted to U.S. dollars.

($1 = 112.9100 yen)

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 17:37 IST