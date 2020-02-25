‘Fair and balanced’: Brussels on a post-Brexit trade deal with Britian

world

EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that Brussels wanted a “fair and balanced” post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain, but warned the bloc would not cut a deal with London regardless of the cost.

“We will not conclude an agreement at any price,” Barnier told reporters after EU ministers agreed his negotiating mandate, saying the bloc would insist on so-called “level playing field” rules and access to British waters for European fishermen.