Families of China MH370 passengers seek compensation in court; Beijing's message
Reuters |
Nov 27, 2023 09:51 PM IST
China hopes all sides maintain close communication and properly handle this issue, the foreign ministry said.
China values the follow-up to the incident of MH370, a Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing nearly 10 years ago, and hopes all sides maintain close communication and properly handle this issue, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments after a media report of a Chinese court holding the first hearing of a liability lawsuit filed by relatives of passengers on MH370.
