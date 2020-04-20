e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Fauci tells protesters no recovery if virus not ‘under control’

Fauci tells protesters no recovery if virus not ‘under control’

Fauci acknowledged it can be “painful” to carefully follow federal guidelines recommending a phased re-opening, but failing to do so is “going to backfire.”

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:26 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Washington
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington.
Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference at the White House in Washington. (Bloomberg)
         

Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force, pushed back against protesters demonstrating against stay-at-home orders, saying the U.S. economy won’t recover until the virus is “under control.”

Fauci said his message to the protesters is that “this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics” but that re-opening too soon could cause even more harm. His comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America” contrasted with remarks made by President Donald Trump, who has encouraged the protests.

”Unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery economically is not going to happen,” Fauci said. “So what you do if you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back.”

Fauci acknowledged it can be “painful” to carefully follow federal guidelines recommending a phased re-opening, but failing to do so is “going to backfire.”

Protests have erupted in Michigan, Minnesota, Texas and other states demanding that governors lift strict social distancing policies that have battered the U.S. economy. Some demonstrators have called for Fauci’s firing.

Trump has encouraged the protests, tweeting that protesters should “liberate” Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia. The president said Sunday he watched footage of the crowded protests, called them “orderly” and said people “were all six feet apart.”

“Some have gone too far, some governors have gone too far,” Trump said when asked about his advice to the protesters. “Some of the things that happened are maybe not so appropriate.”

tags
top news
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Trump eyes probe on Covid-19 outbreak origin in China, wants to send a team
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news