Fauci worried that US coronavirus cases will stick at 70,000 a day
The baseline level of coronavirus cases needs to fall further before the U.S. can confidently resume normal activities, even as the vaccine rollout accelerates, Anthony Fauci said.
Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made the rounds of Sunday talk shows at a moment when news related to the pandemic has been positive, but fresh concerns are emerging.
“We’ve seen what happens when you pull back prematurely,” Fauci said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We will be” victorious over the coronavirus, “but we’re not there yet.”
Even though cases have plunged from 300,000 a day to about 70,000, “that baseline’s too high,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “The thing you don’t want is to have a plateauing.”
The country added 75,194 new cases on Friday, compared with the weekly average of almost 69,000.
Fauci was asked on CBS about an incident at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida this weekend, where South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem got wild applause for her criticism of him.
“I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot,” Noem said on Saturday.
“I’m sure you can get a standing ovation by saying I’m wrong,” Fauci said. “The numbers don’t lie.”
On Monday, the U.S. passed the milestone of 500,000 deaths to Covid-19; that number is now closer to 512,000. The nation’s first death from the virus was announced during the CPAC meeting a year ago.
The FDA gave formal approval Saturday to a third vaccine for use in the U.S. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only a single shot, is expected to quickly accelerate the number of people who are fully protected once the company ramps up production later this spring. Vaccine Tracker: More than 236 million shots given worldwide
Johnson & Johnson is prepared to ship 3 million to 4 million doses in the week ahead.
“You now have three highly efficacious vaccines, for sure,” Fauci said on NBC. “If I would go to a place where they had J&J, I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.”
While the U.S. vaccine rollout has accelerated and is poised to do so further, health officials are worried that states will move too quickly in lifting restrictions, even as more contagious variants are gaining ground.
California this month resumed outdoor high school sporting events, including football games, for first time in a year; and New York City resumed indoor dining on Feb. 12. Several states have eased mask mandates.
“We understand the need and the desire, understandably, to want to just pull back because things are going in the right direction,” Fauci said.
“But you’ve got to get that baseline down lower than it is now, particularly in light of the fact that we have some worrisome variants that are in places like California and New York and others that we’re keeping our eye on.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says more than 20 million people have received Covid-19 shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN says 15 Europe-bound migrants have died at sea off Libya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fauci worried that US coronavirus cases will stick at 70,000 a day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brief history of CPAC that continues to maintain influence over US Conservatives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar’s deadliest day since military coup leaves at least 18 dead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope prays for liberation of 317 kidnapped Nigerian students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-origin Nasa scientist controlling Perseverance rover from his London flat
- The mission control is at Nasa’s jet propulsion laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, where the Perseverance rover was built.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is Bangladesh's controversial digital security law?
- Mushtaq Ahmed, 53, collapsed and died on Thursday 10 months after being arrested under Bangladesh's Digital Security Act (DSA) for comments on Facebook criticising the government's response to coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN warns of mass famine in Yemen ahead of donor conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US expresses grave concerns over reports of abuses in Ethiopia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince William backs anti-Covid-19 vaccines in call with Indian-origin family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remove me if you can: Nepal PM Oli challenges Prachanda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox