FBI confused? Russian man flies to US with no passport, visa or ticket

A Russian man flew to the US without a passport, ticket or visa, it was reported. The man identified as Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava is a Russian-Israeli dual national who was caught when he arrived in Los Angeles, NBC News reported. He departed Copenhagen on a Scandinavian Airlines flight and landed at Los Angeles International Airport on November 4 but possessed no passport or visa, the report claimed. Officials couldn't find him on the passenger list for any flights.(Representational)

Officials couldn't find him on the passenger list for any flights, it added.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

"When questioned, Ochigava gave false and misleading information about his travel to the United States, including initially telling CBP that he left his passport on the airplane," an affidavit said.

As per the flight crew, Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava was seen on the flight as he wandered around the plane and kept changing his seat. He asked for two meals during each meal service and even tried to eat the chocolate that belonged to members of the cabin crew.

What officials found till now?

Officials searched Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava's bag and found what appeared to be Russian and Israeli identification cards. A Copenhagen Airport spokesperson told The Independent, ''We can see from our surveillance that he has entered without a valid ticket. Copenhagen Airport has provided photo and video material to the authorities who are investigating the case. We take the matter very seriously, and it will be included in the work we continuously do to adjust and tighten our guidelines to improve security.''

FBI takes over investigation

The case is now being investigated by the FBI, Fox News reported. FBI agent Caroline Walling said that Sergey Vladimirovich Ochigava was confused, had not slept for three days, and couldn't remember how he boarded the plane.

''Ochigava had a Ph. D in economics and marketing. He last worked as an economist in Russia a long time ago. He claimed he had not been sleeping for three days and did not understand what was going on. Ochigava stated he might have had a plane ticket to come to the United States, but he was not sure," Caroline Walling said, adding, “He did not remember how he got on the plane in Copenhagen. He also would not explain how or when he got to Copenhagen or what he was doing there. When asked how he got through security in Copenhagen, Ochigava claimed he did not remember how he went through security without a ticket.”