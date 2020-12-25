e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / FedEX, Innomar Strategies starts Moderna Covid vaccine distribution in Canada

FedEX, Innomar Strategies starts Moderna Covid vaccine distribution in Canada

FedEx and Innomar Strategies have been hired by Canada to provide logistical support on vaccine delivery. Canada has so far reported 528,354 cases of Covid-19, including 14,597 deaths.

world Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 05:45 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
The government separately announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada.
The government separately announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada.(Reuters file photo)
         

FedEx Corp’s Canadian subsidiary and Innomar Strategies, a Canada-based unit of U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday they have started to distribute Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine across Canada.

The government separately announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. It approved the vaccine on Wednesday and said it expects 168,000 doses by end of 2020.

FedEx and Innomar Strategies have been hired by Canada to provide logistical support on vaccine delivery. Canada has so far reported 528,354 cases of Covid-19, including 14,597 deaths.

tags
top news
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi: How 51 million in ‘priority groups’ were picked
Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi: How 51 million in ‘priority groups’ were picked
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
‘Will discuss with open mind’: Govt again writes to farmers
‘Will discuss with open mind’: Govt again writes to farmers
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
The world of Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Police raid Delhi lawyer Mahmood Pracha appearing for riots accused
Police raid Delhi lawyer Mahmood Pracha appearing for riots accused
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In