e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Fire sweeps through largest refugee camp in Greece which is under lockdown

Fire sweeps through largest refugee camp in Greece which is under lockdown

In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrants at Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and gutted much of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves. Protests also broke out involving migrants, riot police, and firefighters.

world Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:51 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Athens
Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for the coronavirus.
Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for the coronavirus.(Reuters Photo)
         

Fire swept through Greece’s largest refugee camp that had been placed under Covid-19 lockdown, leaving more than 12,000 migrants in emergency need of shelter on the island of Lesbos on Wednesday.

In dramatic scenes overnight, the migrants at Moria refugee camp fled fires that broke out at multiple points and gutted much of the camp and surrounding hillside olive groves. Protests also broke out involving migrants, riot police, and firefighters.

“It has been a very difficult night,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said, adding that a state on emergency would be declared later Wednesday on the island.

Some 12,500 people were living at the Moria camp and the surrounding area, where additional restrictions have been imposed over the past week after a Somali resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were no reports of injuries.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The fires broke out overnight, police and fire officials on the island told The Associated Press, adding the cause of the blazes, as well as the full extent of the damage, remained unclear. They did not confirm local reports that the fires had been set deliberately in protest at the lockdown measures but said firefighters had “met resistance” from some camp residents.

Government spokesman Petsas said that arson was being considered as a possible cause of the fire. Before dawn, riot police set up cordons along a highway near the camp to restrict the movements of migrants.

Health authorities on Tuesday said 35 people at the camp had been confirmed infected with the virus so far after a major testing drive was ordered at the overcrowded facility. Those with confirmed infections were being kept in isolation at a separate site that was not affected by the fire, officials said.

Lesbos was Europe’s busiest crossing point in 2015-16 for illegal migration during a massive westward movement of refugees, many fleeing war in Syria and Iraq and travelling through Turkey. After that wave of migration, Greece set up camps on Lesbos and four other islands, helped with European Union funding, and more recently also set up a network of camps on the mainland.

tags
top news
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing Ladakh disengagement offer
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans
Maharashtra home minister gets 2 more threat calls, one from Kangana Ranaut’s fans
Bars reopen in Delhi: 7 things to know before heading out for drink
Bars reopen in Delhi: 7 things to know before heading out for drink
Kangana compares Mumbai to Pakistan: ‘Death of democracy’
Kangana compares Mumbai to Pakistan: ‘Death of democracy’
BSF shoots dead 2 smugglers in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar
BSF shoots dead 2 smugglers in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In