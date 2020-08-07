Firmly oppose US orders against TikTok and WeChat, says China

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:32 IST

China’s foreign ministry on Friday said that it firmly opposes executive orders announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday banning US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.