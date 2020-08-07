e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Firmly oppose US orders against TikTok and WeChat, says China

Firmly oppose US orders against TikTok and WeChat, says China

world Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:32 IST
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Reuters | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Beijing
The messenger app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen near China and U.S. flags in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020.
The messenger app WeChat and short-video app TikTok are seen near China and U.S. flags in this illustration picture taken August 7, 2020.(REUTERS)
         

China’s foreign ministry on Friday said that it firmly opposes executive orders announced by US President Donald Trump on Thursday banning US transactions with the Chinese owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

China will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.

tags
top news
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
5 dead in Kerala landslide, state govt seeks Air Force help to evacuate people
5 dead in Kerala landslide, state govt seeks Air Force help to evacuate people
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month
Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month
LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US reaches 160,000
LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US reaches 160,000
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In