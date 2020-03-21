e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / First coronavirus positive infection in Donald Trump’s White House

First coronavirus positive infection in Donald Trump’s White House

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Pence’s spokesperson Katie Miller said

world Updated: Mar 21, 2020 08:32 IST
Yashwant Raj
Yashwant Raj
Hindustan Times, Washington
President Trump’s handling of the outbreak came under fresh scrutiny as The Washington Post reported he ignored repeated warnings from US intelligence agencies about growing threats to the country.
President Trump’s handling of the outbreak came under fresh scrutiny as The Washington Post reported he ignored repeated warnings from US intelligence agencies about growing threats to the country.(Photo: Reuters)
         

A member of US vice-president Mike Pence’s staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, a statement from the White House on Friday confirmed, adding that neither the President nor the vice-president had a close contact with the staffer.

“This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” Pence’s spokesperson Katie Miller said in a statement, adding, significantly, “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual.”

More states in the US have issued stay-at-home orders on Friday locking down their residents barring essential services workers and trips to grocery and drug stores as the country witnessed a surge in new infections and fatalities.

President Donald Trump had himself tested last week for possible exposure to the virus after a member of a visiting delegation from Brazil that he had hosted for dinner tested positive for the coronavirus.Trump’s test turned up negative. But Pence, who heads the White House task force on the coronavirus outbreak, has not been tested yet.

President Trump’s handling of the outbreak came under fresh scrutiny as The Washington Post reported he ignored repeated warnings from US intelligence agencies about growing threats to the country as the outbreak spread to countries outside China, the epicenter, and that his own aides were unable to convince him of the severity of the situation until recently.

At least 236 people have died and thousands have been infected so far amidst worries about the health system’s capacity to cope with the outbreak.

Illinois, Florida and Connecticut states joined California and New York Friday with stay-at-home and similar measures restricting movement of residents, non-essential businesses and workers.

“I don’t come to this decision easily,” Illinois governor J B Pritzker, a member of the family that founded Hyatt group of hotels. said at a news conference. “I fully recognize that, in some cases, I am choosing between people’s lives and saving people’s livelihood. But ultimately, you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have your life.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Covid-19 live: US President Trump declares New York as major disaster area
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Govt considers special flights to evacuate Indians over coronavirus outbreak
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Centre to raise fuel taxes to minimise fiscal fallout
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Kanika Kapoor booked for negligence after leaving a trail of quarantined VIPs
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Malaria drug holds out treatment hope amid coronavirus outbreak
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
A first in 18 years: All of Delhi Metro to remain shut Sunday
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor faces flak; states increase curbs: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news