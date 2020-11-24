e-paper
Five elderly people returning from India killed in road mishap

Five elderly people returning from India killed in road mishap

There were 11 passengers, all senior citizens, in the jeep which fell 100 metre from a hilly road in Dasharathchand Municipality in Baitadi district.

world Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:49 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Kathmandu
The injured passengers have been admitted to Baitadi district hospital.
The injured passengers have been admitted to Baitadi district hospital.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

At least five elderly people, returning from India, were killed and six others injured on Tuesday when the vehicle in which they were travelling fell off a hilly road in western Nepal, police said.

There were 11 passengers, all senior citizens, in the jeep which fell 100 metre from a hilly road in Dasharathchand Municipality in Baitadi district.

All the victims were returning from India after receiving their pension from their office after retirement, police said.

The injured passengers have been admitted to Baitadi district hospital.

