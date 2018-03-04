Five foreigners wounded as helicopter crashes in Kabul

An Afghan official says a helicopter crashed inside a military academy in Kabul, wounding five foreign nationals on board.

Gen. Dawlat Waziri, the defence ministry spokesman, said the helicopter crashed shortly after take-off on Sunday in what appeared to be an accident. He did not provide the nationalities of the wounded, but said they were in stable condition.

Capt. Tom Gresback, a spokesman for international forces, said it was not a US or NATO helicopter, and that no NATO forces were among the wounded, without providing further information.