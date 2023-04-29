Home / World News / Five, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas home shooting in US, armed suspect still on the loose: Report

Five, including 8-year-old, killed in Texas home shooting in US, armed suspect still on the loose: Report

Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma
Apr 29, 2023 09:17 PM IST

Police did not disclose the identity of the victims or their possible relationship to the suspect, but said that they were all from Honduras.

Five people including an 8-year-old child were killed in a shooting at a home in Cleveland, Texas, ABC News reported on Saturday, citing local police and authorities.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office told that the suspect was a Mexican man who was intoxicated, armed and on the run. (AP/ Representative image )
The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office told that the suspect was a Mexican man who was intoxicated, armed and on the run. (AP/ Representative image )

The shooting took place late Friday and the police were still looking for the suspect, the report added.

Officials from the San Jacinto County Sheriff's office received a call about harassment from Cleveland at around 11:31 p.m. local time but when they reached the scene they found several victims who had been shot, ABC reported.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office told the broadcaster that the suspect was a Mexican man who was intoxicated, armed and on the run.

The Cleveland Police Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment. The San Jacinto County Sheriff's office could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Police did not disclose the identity of the victims or their possible relationship to the suspect, but said that they were all from Honduras, the ABC report said.

The shootings all took place in one home, with four victims declared dead at the scene and the fifth declared dead after being taken to the hospital, the report added.

The youngest of those killed was 8 years old with two female victims found on top of two surviving children, the report said, citing authorities.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cleveland home honduras police shooting suspect texas united states mass shooting + 7 more
cleveland home honduras police shooting suspect texas united states mass shooting + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out