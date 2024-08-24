Five takeaways from Dems convention in Chicago

Chicago: Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination to be its presidential candidate for the 2024 election on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. Delivering her acceptance speech, Harris accused her rival and Republican nominee Donald Trump of serving only one client all his life — himself. Here are the key takeaways from the four-day convention. US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff (from left), US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, and his wife Gwen Walz in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday. (Bloomberg)

The race is on

A month ago, at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, after Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance and Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, it appeared that the 2024 presidential election was heading towards a clear win for Trump. Four weeks is indeed a long time in politics, for the Democratic convention in Chicago has shown that the party is alive, vibrant, united, and ready to fight till the last vote. This race is truly on.

Democrats are united

A big tent party that has seen deep divisions between its centrist and progressive factions, between its older and newer generation of leaders, between its Jewish American and pro-Israel and Arab American and progressive members, is today largely united in their opposition to Donald Trump. Yes, Chicago saw protests and it is still unclear if Muslim Americans will vote for Democrats on the same scale they did. But the threat of Trump has resulted in rare unity.

Obamas still have it

The stars of the convention were undoubtedly Michelle and Barack Obama. Eight years after their exit from White House, the first Black couple to live in the presidential home retain their aura. Michelle’s speech and unapologetic attack on Trump galvanised the Democratic base, Obama’s one liners and support for Harris but also his thoughtful analysis of social divisions in America offered a blueprint to the party. Both also warned against complacency.

Women and minorities matter

This Democratic Party is a party of women and a party of immigrants. It is a party of Black Americans and the LGBTQ+ community. It is a party that looks like America in ways that Republicans don’t, in the composition of the leadership, the support base, policies and statements. Irrespective of the electoral outcome, the fact that these constituencies have a strong voice within a political party that fights for them speaks well of American democracy, especially when minority rights are under attack.

The Harris-Walz magic is real

Few had thought that Kamala Harris was popular till a month ago. Few knew Tim Walz till three weeks ago. But the combination of a half Black, half Indian daughter of immigrants and a regular White army veteran, school teacher and football coach — both willing to fight for liberal beliefs, but in a pleasant and joyful manner — has changed the mood and optics of American politics in an unprecedented way, whether they win or not. The magic is real for the base. Whether it extends to the swing voters will decide this election.