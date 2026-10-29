Flavio Bolsonaro claims he is the ‘elected president’ of Brazil after arriving in US; vows to lead opposition from abroad

Brazilian right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro issued a statement after arriving in Florida Wednesday saying that he is the “elected president” of Brazil. The 45-year-old, who lost to incumbent Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential elections on October 25, added that he will continue to lead the opposition in the country from the US. Flavio Bolsonaro arrives in the US after fleeing Brazil. (AFP)

"I am the elected president, and the criminals who stole Brazil's election are part of a criminal organization that has established a tyranny," Bolsonaro said on X. "I will lead the opposition from here."

Bolsonaro lost in the elections to Lula da Silva by over 4 million votes. He has continued to question the legitimacy of the elections after Brazil's Supreme Court extended voting by two hours following complaints by Lula's campaign that voters could not reach the polling booths due to problems with public transport.