Flight makes emergency landing after flyers pass out due to ‘lack of oxygen’

Just days after Alaska Airlines' window blowout, another mid-air flight mishap occurred. On Wednesday, the players of the Gambian soccer team encountered a scary situation on board a flight bound for Ivory Coast. Merely 20 minutes after take off, there was a sudden lack of oxygen on the aircraft, causing flyers to pass out. The flight, which took off from Banjul airport, was forced to make an emergency landing. Footballer Saidy Janko took to social media on Wednesday and detailed the horrific incident. Footballer Saidy Janko shared a video recording of the incident(Instagram/ Saidy Janko)

Footballer Saidy Janko details how ‘lack of oxygen’ affected flyers

The ex-Manchester United player declared the mishap as “unacceptable” on Instagram and shared a video recording of the incident. Janko explained in detail how passengers suffered from headaches and dizziness, while many fell asleep due to lack of oxygen. In the video, the passengers can be seen sweating profusely as they struggle to breathe.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“After traveling 32 hours in total from Saudi Arabia(Training Camp) to The Gambia with long layovers in Istanbul and Casablanca, we were supposed to fly from Gambia to ivory Coast for the AFCON today,” Janko wrote.

He continued, “As soon as we entered the small plane that was hired to fly us, we noticed the immense heat that left us dripping in sweat. It was assured to us by the Crew that the air condition would start once we are in the sky.” Janko further explained how the flyers started getting headaches and feeling dizzy.

‘Strong headaches and extreme dizziness’

“The inhumane heat mixed with the occurring lack of oxygen left many people with strong headaches and extreme dizziness. Furthermore, people started falling deeply asleep minutes after entering the aircraft/takeoff,” he explained.

“Whilst in the Air, the situation got worse, leaving the pilot with no other option, than initiating an emergency landing back in Banjul airport nine minutes after takeoff. Which happened successfully.”

“If it wasn’t for this, the consequences could have been a lot worse !!!.. knowing what could have happened, if we would have been exposed to the situation for any longer - in an airplane, running out of oxygen,” Janko added.

The 28-year-old athlete condemned the incident and stressed on the importance of aircraft safety.

“We are grateful that everyone is feeling well but this is a situation that has to be addressed going into the AFCON, as being only one of our obstacles on international duty. This is unacceptable and such has to cease with immediate effect,” he concluded.