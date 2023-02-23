Home / World News / TV journalist shot dead in US' Florida while reporting on a murder: Report

Updated on Feb 23, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Florida Shooting: The motive of the shooting was not known, the report quoted authorities as saying.

Florida Shooting: The motive of the shooting was not known.(Representational)
ByMallika Soni

A Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot near the scene of a fatal shooting, authorities said. Police informed that they have detained Keith Melvin Moses, 19, who they believe is responsible for both shootings in the Orlando-area neighborhood.

The journalist was from Spectrum News 13, Associated Press reported. Besides the journalist and the 9-year-old girl, a TV crewmember and the girl’s mother were wounded during the second shooting.

The motive of the shooting was not known, the report quoted authorities as saying. The suspect was armed when he was arrested and is currently not co-operating with police.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

While Spectrum News 13 did not identify the crew members who were involved in the shooting, journalist Celeste Springer said during her live on-air report,

“Please, please, say a prayer tonight for our co-worker who is in critical condition. And while you’re at it, please say a prayer for every victim of gun violence in this country."

