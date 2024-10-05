FGN25: PAK-LD PROTEST Following are the top foreign stories at 1710 hours

****Army deployed in Islamabad and Lahore amid protests by ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan authorities on Saturday called in the Army in Islamabad and Lahore to prevent rallies by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, amid rising tensions.****

FGN23: UK-LEBANON-FLIGHT

****UK confirms final flight out of Lebanon for British nationals as conflict escalates

London: The UK government on Saturday confirmed its final charter plane to fly British nationals out of Lebanon as the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel intensifies and tensions in the region escalate.****

FGN24: PAK-LD SOLDIERS

****6 Pak soldiers, 6 terrorists killed in gunfight in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: Six soldiers, including an officer, and as many terrorists were killed in a gunfight in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Saturday.****

FGN19: LANKA-LD ECONOMY

****Cash-strapped Sri Lanka reaches debt-restructuring agreement with sovereign bondholders

Colombo: Sri Lanka has reached a debt restructuring agreement with its sovereign bondholders, the government has said, marking a crucial step towards the cash-strapped island nation's economic recovery and strengthening.****

FGN21: PAK-IMRAN-PARTY-JAISHANKAR

****Imran Khan's party leader invites EAM Jaishankar to 'join' protest against Pak govt

Islamabad: A leader of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has invited External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to "join" the party in its protest in Islamabad against the country's government.****

FGN8: NEPAL-ICIMOD-FOOD SECURITY

****Switch to alternative farming to improve food security in Hindu Kush Himalayas, say experts

Kathmandu: Highlighting the urgent need to transform food systems in the Hindu Kush Himalayan countries to meet the triple challenges of climate change, nature loss, and acute food insecurity, experts have called for adopting agroecological methods to reshape farming.****

FGN2: SA-BRICS-ENERGY

****Huge potential for BRICS countries to cooperate in energy security: South African minister

Johannesburg: There is a huge potential for the members of the extended BRICS group to cooperate in ensuring energy security in their countries, South African Minister of Energy and Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa said at the 9th BRICS Energy Ministerial Meeting in Moscow earlier this week.****

