Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

PTI |
Dec 22, 2024 08:07 PM IST

FGN37: PM-KUWAIT-3RDLD TALKS

****India, Kuwait elevate ties to strategic partnership following PM Modi's talks with top Kuwaiti leadership

Kuwait City: India and Kuwait on Sunday elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership and inked a key pact on forging deeper defence ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with the top leaders of the Gulf nation, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on ways to intensify the overall trajectory of bilateral cooperation.****

FGN38: PM-KUWAIT-2NDLD AWARD

****PM Modi receives Kuwait's highest honour

Kuwait City: Kuwait on Sunday conferred its highest honour - 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' - on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his role in strengthening the good relations between the two countries.****

FGN40: PM-DEPARTURE

****PM Modi leaves for home after concluding Kuwait visit

Kuwait City: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday left for home after wrapping up his two-day "successful" visit to Kuwait during which the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership, marking a new era of bilateral cooperation and growth.****

FGN41: PAK-IMRAN-TALKS

****Pak govt forms committee to negotiate with jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party

Islamabad: The Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government on Sunday formed a negotiation committee to start formal talks with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party after it threatened to give a call for civil disobedience.****

FGN36: CHINA-PENTAGON-REAX

****Chinese military slams Pentagon report; Says exaggerates China threat

Beijing: The Chinese military has denounced a recent Pentagon report alleging corruption is denting PLA's modernisation, saying the report "desperately slandered" the Chinese military and "exaggerated" the military threat posed by China.****

FGN30: UK-CHARLES

****‘I’m still alive’: King Charles tells British Sikh well-wisher

London: Britain’s King Charles III has made a light-hearted reference to his ongoing cancer treatment during the year when asked by a British Sikh well-wisher about his health.****

FGN13: YEAR-UK

****UK 2024: Sunak exits Downing Street, successor Starmer revives hope for free trade agreement with India

London: The year earmarked for general elections in both India and the UK was destined to throw up many new scenarios on the political front. Among them was a decision to relaunch a “mutually beneficial” Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.****

FGN24: UK-CHINA

****Shadow minister Priti Patel wants China on UK’s national security risk list

London:Britain’s shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel on Sunday called for China to be placed high up on the list of countries that pose a national security risk to the UK.****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
