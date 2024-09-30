FGN62: CHINA-XI LD DAY Following are the top foreign stories at 2010 hours

****President Xi says Taiwan is China's sacred territory, opposes Taiwan's independence

Beijing: President Xi Jinping on Monday asked the Chinese people to be ready to overcome all uncertainties as he asserted that Taiwan is China's sacred territory and Beijing opposes Taiwanese independence, sending a strong warning to "separatists" in his address on the eve of National Day.****

FGN60: NEPAL-3RDLD FLOODS

****Rescue operations continue as over 200 people killed in floods, landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu: Search and rescue operations continued in Nepal for the third consecutive day on Monday after monsoon-induced floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in one of the worst rain-related disasters in the Himalayan nation in recent years.****

FGN53: PAK-COURT-LD IMRAN

****Pak court rejects bail pleas of Imran Khan, his wife in new Toshakhana case

Islamabad: A Pakistani court on Monday rejected the bail pleas of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case, where they face allegations of misusing power to acquire state gifts.****

FGN51: UK-TATA STEEL

****Tata Steel ends 'legacy steelmaking' at Britain's largest steelworks

London: Tata Steel-owned Port Talbot plant in South Wales hit a significant milestone on Monday when its Blast Furnace 4 ceased operations after over 100 years, marking an end of "legacy" steelmaking as the UK's largest steelworks transitions towards greener steelmaking.****

FGN50: PAK-SIKHS-CURRENCY

****Pakistan's Punjab govt asks Indian Sikhs to carry USD instead of INR during their visit

Lahore: The government of Pakistan's Punjab province on Monday advised Indian Sikhs intending to visit the country to carry US dollars instead of Indian currency.****

FGN48: IRAN-BORDER GUARDS

****3 Iranian security personnel killed by militants near Pakistan border

Islamabad: At least three Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with militants in the restive Sistan-Baluchestan province bordering Pakistan, an official said on Monday.****

FGN56: UK-SUNAK

****Rishi Sunak makes plea for party unity in final address as Tory leader

London: Britain's interim Leader of the Opposition Rishi Sunak has used his final address as Conservative Party chief to call on his colleagues to stop squabbling and unite behind his successor.****

FGN54: PAK-AHMADI

****Pakistan's Punjab police remove inscriptions from Ahmadi gravestones following pressure from religious extremists

Lahore: Police in Punjab province of Pakistan allegedly defaced the inscriptions on gravestones of the Ahmadi minority community in a cemetery by covering them with black paint following pressure from religious extremists, Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan said on Monday.****

FGN26: CHINA-DIABETES

****Chinese scientists claim to have reversed type 1 diabetes with stem cell transplant: Report

Beijing: Chinese scientists claimed to have cured a chronic type-1 diabetes patient using cell transplants in what was stated to be the first such case in the world.****

FGN6: US-JAISHANKAR

****Jaishankar reaches Washington DC, to meet Blinken

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Tuesday, during which they are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including the Ukraine war and the Middle East crisis.****

FGN14: LANKA-INDIAN-FISHERMEN

****17 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged illegal fishing

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 17 Indian fishermen and seized their trawlers for allegedly poaching in its territorial waters, taking the number of Indian nationals apprehended this year by the island nation in such incidents to 413, an official statement said.****

