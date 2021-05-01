For India, Chinese firms to deliver 40,000 oxygen generators

Chinese companies are working around-the-clock to meet the demand of 40,000 oxygen generators from India, ambassador Sun Weidong has said, adding many organisations are using private channels to extend help to India.

“As far as I know, Chinese companies have been accelerating production of at least 40,000 oxygen generators - orders placed by the Indian side, and they are working around the clock to deliver them as soon as possible. Many Chinese firms and private organisations are also using their own channels to provide various [forms of] help to India,” Sun, the Chinese ambassador to India, told Global Times, in an interview.

In April, China supplied more than 5,000 ventilators, 21,569 oxygen generators, over 21 million masks and around 3,800 tons of medicine to India, Sun said, citing the statistics of the General Administration of Customs of China.

On Friday, President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying as a close neighbour and partner, China understands the challenges India is facing and is ready to provide support and assistance to the best of its ability.

Soon after on Friday, Chinese official media said state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi had a telephone conversation with external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, saying China is very concerned about the new round of Covid-19 surge in India.

Wang added China is willing to take the following measures according to India’s needs: “First, China will continue to encourage and support Chinese enterprises to speed up production and provide anti-epidemic materials to India. Second, facilitate customs clearance and transportation of anti-epidemic materials purchased by the Indian side. Third we will organise video exchanges between health and epidemic prevention experts of the two countries to share experience and effective measures in fighting the epidemic.”

The Chinese minister said China supports India’s efforts and will ensure that all the required materials “flow to Indian entities without any delay”.

Chinese companies will be supported to deliver the materials, and airports, customs and airlines will be instructed to smoothly facilitate the movement of goods, he said.

Jaishankar appreciated Xi’s message of condolence to Modi, thanking the Chinese side for showing goodwill and unity, and for providing strong support for the Indian side in purchasing anti-epidemic supplies.

Jaishankar said Indian entities were commercially procuring products and raw materials required for the Covid-19 response from suppliers in China. Jaishankar said “this process would be facilitated if various transport corridors and cargo flights remained open and the necessary logistics support [was] ensured expeditiously,” according to a statement from the external affairs ministry.