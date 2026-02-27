Forces can 'crush' aggressors: Sharif's big warning amid Pak-Afghan flareup

As tensions rise between Afghanistan and Pakistan over fresh cross-border airstrikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif issued a big warning saying that the forces can 'crush' aggressors. "Our forces have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions," Sharif said, adding, “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces,” Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (AP)

Sharif's remarks come as Pakistan claimed that it killed over 130 Taliban fighters in retaliatory airstrikes early on Friday in response to the alleged border attacks by the Afghan Taliban on Thursday. Track updates on Pak-Afghan war

Pakistan has dubbed the military action ‘Ghazab lil Haq’, which began on Thursday night after the Afghan Taliban allegedly launched attacks on several border posts.

Also read: Plumes of smoke, fire: Pakistan's strikes on Kabul caught on camera amid fresh flare-up | WATCH

The fresh flare up between the two sides started on Sunday after Pakistani military claimed to have killed at least 70 militants in strikes along the border with Afghanistan. Pakistan said it attacked the militant hideouts who it blamed for recent attacks inside the country.

However, Kabul rejected the claim and said that Pakistan had hit “various civilian areas” in the provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika in eastern Afghanistan, AP reported. Afghanistan said that a religious madrassa and multiple homes were also targeted by Pakistan as Kabul termed strikes a violation of Afghanistan’s airspace and sovereignty.

Also read: Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghanistan, kills 130 Taliban fighters under Operation 'Ghazab lil Haq'

After days of uneasy calm, Afghanistan on Thursday said that its military launched attack across the border into Pakistan late Thursday in retaliation for Pakistan's deadly airstrikes. The Afghan side also claimed to have captured over a dozen Pakistani army posts. Pakistan dubbed the attack as unprovoked, and dismissed claims that army posts had been captured.