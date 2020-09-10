e-paper
Foreign minister S Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov on sidelines of SCO

Foreign minister S Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart Lavrov on sidelines of SCO

Lavrov and Jaishankar discussed how to expand India and Russian partnerships across several international forums.

world Updated: Sep 10, 2020 06:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Foreign minister S Jaishankar and Russian counterpart S Lavrov meet at the sidelines of the SCO.
Foreign minister S Jaishankar met Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday and discussed strategic ties focusing on special and privileged strategic partnership between both the nations.

Both foreign ministers also spoke about the current international situation.

Following the meeting, the union minister for foreign affairs tweeted, “Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation.” 

Russian foreign minister Lavrov said that Russia highly appreciates the discussions and looks forward to further developing strategic bilateral ties across all areas including BRICS and UN.

The Russian Embassy in India said in a statement, “We highly appreciate an opportunity to discuss the development of Flag of RussiaFlag of India strategic partnership in all areas: bilateral relations, cooperation within the frameworks of #SCO, #BRICS, #UN.” 

Jaishankar had earlier met the foreign ministers from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. He called his meeting with his Kyrgiz counterpart C Aidarbekov ‘fruitful’ and then later on went to meet Tajikistan foreign minister S Muhriddin.

Jaishankar is on a four-day visit to Russia to attend the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

