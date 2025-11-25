Four UK police officers face action for misconduct in Harshita Brella murder case

Four police officers in the United Kingdom are facing disciplinary action for allegedly mishandling domestic abuse complaints made by Harshita Brella, a 24-year-old woman from Delhi whose body was later discovered in the boot of a car in east London. Her husband, Pankaj Lamba, is the prime suspect and has been missing since her death. Harshita Brella, 24 years old, had moved to UK with her husband shortly after getting married. (Northamptonshire Police/PA)

The UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) conducted an investigation into the conduct of policemen who responded to Brella's domestic abuse complaint, and announced it found sufficient grounds to hold the Northamptonshire Police officers accountable, news agency PTI reported. She had approached the force in Corby, Northamptonshire, reporting abuse by Lamba after the couple moved to the UK last year.

Derrick Campbell, the IOPC’s Director of Engagement noted that the inquiry closely examined how police handled Brella’s pleas for help, their investigative decisions, communication with her, and what protective steps were taken. The review determined that four officers must now undergo formal disciplinary hearings, the report stated.

How the crime unfolded

According to the IOPC, Brella informed local police on August 29 last year that she had been subjected to domestic violence by Lamba. He was arrested days later on September 3 and released on bail under strict conditions barring contact with her. A Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) was also issued, the report said.

Investigators believe Brella was killed on November 10 at her Northamptonshire residence, and her body was later transported to east London. The IOPC launched its independent probe on November 20 after a referral from the force.

The watchdog reported that two detective constables may have committed gross misconduct for failing to thoroughly assess the case, plan investigative actions, consult supervisors, or keep Brella informed. A sergeant and a chief inspector are also accused of inadequate supervision, as per the report.

Northamptonshire Police will now initiate the required disciplinary procedures. The IOPC has also flagged potential institutional shortcomings within the force’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit.

Meanwhile, Lamba is believed to have escaped to India, and a manhunt continues after Brella’s body was recovered from a parked vehicle in London on November 14, 2024. Lamba was charged with murder, rape, sexual assault, and coercive behaviour earlier this year. Authorities in India have been alerted, with reported sightings of him in Delhi and Gurgaon.

Brella's family fights for justice

Brella’s family in Delhi, including her parents and her sister, continue to push for justice. Her sister Sonia Dabas spoke to the People of India in January this year about her sister’s murder.

Harshita’s harassment began soon after marriage, when Pankaj started demanding a dowry. “When Harshita got married, we were all so happy. But post marriage, they started demanding a hefty dowry. We were struggling to fulfil their demands. Once, he chased her and hit her on the street. Fed up with his behaviour, she filed a complaint," she said.

“We are seeking help from the Indian government for my 24-year-old sister. We will fight for justice till our last breath,” Dabas added.

British police land in India to track down accused husband

Earlier this month, a team of British police officers arrived in India as part of their ongoing search for Pankaj Lamba, the Indian national wanted for the murder of his wife, Harshita Brella, in the UK last year.

(With inputs from PTI)