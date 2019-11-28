France calls on China to end ‘mass arbitrary detentions’

world

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:04 IST

France on Wednesday called on China to end “mass arbitrary detentions” in Xinjiang, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in camps Beijing that calls training schools.

“We call on China to put an end to mass arbitrary detentions and invite the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang as soon as possible to report on the situation,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.