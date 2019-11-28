e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

France calls on China to end ‘mass arbitrary detentions’

France on Wednesday called on China to end “mass arbitrary detentions” in Xinjiang, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held

world Updated: Nov 28, 2019 01:04 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
France on Wednesday called on China to end “mass arbitrary detentions” in Xinjiang, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held. (Representative Image)
France on Wednesday called on China to end “mass arbitrary detentions” in Xinjiang, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held. (Representative Image)(AP)
         

France on Wednesday called on China to end “mass arbitrary detentions” in Xinjiang, where around one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslim minorities are being held in camps Beijing that calls training schools.

“We call on China to put an end to mass arbitrary detentions and invite the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Xinjiang as soon as possible to report on the situation,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

tags
top news
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
Sena, NCP, Congress seal Maharashtra deal, Uddhav to have only one deputy
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
‘It has happened in the Middle East’: Row over Indian diplomat’s J&K remarks
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray in Delhi to invite Sonia Gandhi for father’s oath ceremony
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Xiaomi Redmi K30 full specifications revealed ahead of launch
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News